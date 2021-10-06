Politics
INSECURITY: Nigerian govt refuses to rule out state of emergency in Anambra
The Federal Government on Wednesday refused to rule out the declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra over the rising violence in the state.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the federal government was concerned about the growing violence in Anambra with just 31 days to the state governorship election.
The Anambra State governorship election will take place on November 6.
Malami stressed that the government was determined to ensure a hitch-free election in Anambra despite the wave of attacks and killings in the state.
He said: “When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally-guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.
“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security for lives and properties.
“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is ruled out.
“So, what I’m saying, in essence, is that no possibility is ruled out by the government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.
“And you cannot rule out the possibility of a declaration of a state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties, and democratic order.”
