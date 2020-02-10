INSECURITY: Ohanaeze talks tough, vows to protect Ndigbo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday vowed to use everything available to defend Igbos with the current spate of insecurity in the country.

Warning that Ndigbo should not be taken for granted, Ohanaeze said it would no longer watch while it’s people were slaughtered.

The President General of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of its highest decision making body, Ime-Obi, held at Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu.

The communique issued after the meeting and read by Nwodo states in part: “Ohanaeze hereby states categorically that Ndigbo will not stand by and watch its people slaughtered. Ohanaeze will defend every soul in Igbo land.

Read also: Ohanaeze in Imo speaks their mind on Uzodinma as governor

“Ohanaeze hereby nominates, activates and directs the council of elders made up of reputable Igbo personalities and leaders to engage Ohanaeze state governors immediately on prevailing security challenges.

“Finally, Ohanaeze reminds Ndigbo that there had been difficulties in security in our history in Nigeria. In all these, our determination to protect our home lands and families against aggressors had never wavered and we have always relied on our ingenuity and vigilance to ensure our survival. Let nobody take us for granted.”

At the meeting were Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, Mr Peter Obi, Chief Achike Udenwa, Prof. Mrs. Uche Azikiwe, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Hon Tobi Okechukwu, and Dr Walter Ofonagoro, amongst others.

Join the conversation

Opinions