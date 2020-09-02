INSECURITY: Osinbajo, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was convened by the vice president to address the security challenges in the state.

Ganduje, who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said he came to brief Osinbajo on efforts being made by the state government to address the challenges.

He added that the military was trying its best to keep criminals away from the Falgore forest.

The governor said: “Just to brief him about the security issues in Kano State, especially on kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and other criminal activities in the zone.

“I submitted a report to him that it is all well; we are managing. There is high coordination of the security agencies in Kano; they are working very hard.

“The only problem we have is the Falgore forest for which we are providing infrastructure for military training in order to prevent the bandits from colonising that particular environment.

“We are working very hard on that; so, briefly, that is what I have come to discuss with him.’’

He said the vice president was happy and encouraged by the report.

