INSECURITY: Osun gov advocates decentralisation of police | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has called for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police to meet the nation’s current challenges.

The governor made the call was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo.

Although Oyetola acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts toward the establishment of community police, he said the intervention was inadequate as it was still being controlled from the centre.

According to him, the constitutional provision that assigned the role of Chief Security Officer to governors ought to have provided corresponding empowerment and control of the security agencies to the same governors to enable them to perform their responsibilities effectively.

He said: “Poverty is the source of insecurity that creates a gulf between the rich and the poor as well as inequitable allocation of resources which pits one region against the other.”

Oyetola described the South-West security network, Amotekun, as a child of necessity.

He said the security outfit was complementing the conventional security agencies to effectively tackle armed banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery, among others.

