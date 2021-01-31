INSECURITY: Oyetola, Alaafin meet in Osogbo

The Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, at the Government House in Osogbo.

The duo discussed the current security situation in Nigeria and other major national issues at the meeting.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on Sunday visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to confer with him on emerging national issues.

“On hand to receive him at the Government House, Osogbo, were the First Lady, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, and the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Ayotunde Olabomi.”

Oyetola was one of the 10 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors that accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the party’s registration centre for his revalidation of the party’s membership in Daura, Katsina, on Saturday.

