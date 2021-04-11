INSECURITY: PDP chieftain challenges Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu, to travel alone by road | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
INSECURITY: PDP chieftain challenges Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, to travel alone by road
A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has issued a challenge to the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Shehu Garba, to travel alone by road in order to ascertain the security situation on the nation’s highways.
According to Onuesoke who spoke with journalists in Warri on Saturday, Garba should travel by road without escorts and experience the plight of motorists.
The former Delta State governorship aspirant made this call in reaction to a recent comment by Garba who had attacked Bishop Hassan Kukah’s message.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Kukah in his Easter message disclosed that Nigerians had lost faith in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, because of increased insecurity, religious intolerance and lack of unity.
However, Garba described his action as ungodly, while accusing him of playing partisan politics and insisting that security in the country had improved tremendously compared to pre-2015 Goodluck Jonathan’s era.
READ ALSO: Only PDP can decide my successor —Gov Wike
Onuesoke however, said Shehu needed not to have attacked Kukah over his message to Nigerians because the Reverend Father said the truth everyone sees on daily basis in the country.
“Garba Shehu seemed to be blinded to the fact that though the frequency of suicide bombings have reduced, the increase in wide spread kidnappings and general insecurity is thrice as bad.
“Where he got it wrong is that the Presidency claimed to have defeated Boko Haram, but every week students are being kidnapped, everyday herdsmen slaughter innocent citizens, soldiers are attacked in their bases and killed in dozens.
“For five days, our Air force have not had the guts to go and recover their crashed aircraft, because of insecurity even though they know the crash site, yet Shehu is talking about improvement in security.
“If Shehu feels 2021 is better, I challenge him to travel through Adamawa to Yobe, enroute Borno State. It is easier to sit in air conditioned room in Aso Rock and be propagating lies and falsehood”, he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace
Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...
Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon
Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke, have emerged champions of men’s and women’s categories of the sixth Lagos City...
Rangers extend Balogun’s contract by one year
Glasgow Rangers have extended Nigerian international, Leon Balogun’s contract by one year. The ex-Mainz centre back joined the Scottish giants...
Latest Tech News
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...