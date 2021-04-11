INSECURITY: PDP chieftain challenges Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu, to travel alone by road | Ripples Nigeria

A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has issued a challenge to the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Shehu Garba, to travel alone by road in order to ascertain the security situation on the nation’s highways.

According to Onuesoke who spoke with journalists in Warri on Saturday, Garba should travel by road without escorts and experience the plight of motorists.

The former Delta State governorship aspirant made this call in reaction to a recent comment by Garba who had attacked Bishop Hassan Kukah’s message.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Kukah in his Easter message disclosed that Nigerians had lost faith in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, because of increased insecurity, religious intolerance and lack of unity.

However, Garba described his action as ungodly, while accusing him of playing partisan politics and insisting that security in the country had improved tremendously compared to pre-2015 Goodluck Jonathan’s era.

Onuesoke however, said Shehu needed not to have attacked Kukah over his message to Nigerians because the Reverend Father said the truth everyone sees on daily basis in the country.

“Garba Shehu seemed to be blinded to the fact that though the frequency of suicide bombings have reduced, the increase in wide spread kidnappings and general insecurity is thrice as bad.

“Where he got it wrong is that the Presidency claimed to have defeated Boko Haram, but every week students are being kidnapped, everyday herdsmen slaughter innocent citizens, soldiers are attacked in their bases and killed in dozens.

“For five days, our Air force have not had the guts to go and recover their crashed aircraft, because of insecurity even though they know the crash site, yet Shehu is talking about improvement in security.

“If Shehu feels 2021 is better, I challenge him to travel through Adamawa to Yobe, enroute Borno State. It is easier to sit in air conditioned room in Aso Rock and be propagating lies and falsehood”, he said.

