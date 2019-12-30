INSECURITY: Police alleges plot by some highly placed persons to disrupt the peace in Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State alleges that some highly placed persons are sponsoring thugs to cause disorder in the state.

The command said it notified the people of the state of an intelligence report it gathered about the activities of some “heartless and bloodthirsty individuals who derive pleasure when citizens of Zamfara State are killed, maimed and properties destroyed.”

In a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, the police claimed that some unpatriotic elements were not comfortable with the relative peace achieved in the state, because that has conflicted with their selfish interest and personal aggrandisement.

“Presently, such heartless people have started sponsoring some campaigns to project a very bad image of the state before the eyes of the international Community.

“Many instances abound where they portrayed the state in bad light” he said.

He said the recent one was the attempt to sponsor a spontaneous demonstration in all the 14 LGAs of the state after distributing some amount of money for that purpose.

“In light of this, the command wishes to reiterate that no amount of blackmail will deter the Police and other security agencies from carrying out their constitutional duties of protecting the people and saving the State against the security challenges it found itself for a decade”

“Investigation is currently ongoing with a view to exposing such criminal elements and will soon be dealt with according to the law of the land,” he added.

