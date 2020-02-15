INSECURITY: Politicians planning protest against service chiefs – Presidency

The Presidency said on Saturday politicians and other beneficiaries of the Boko Haram terror campaign against the country are mobilising Nigerians to protest against service chiefs on Monday.

The service chiefs had come under scathing criticism from Nigerians over their perceived poor response to growing insecurity in the country.

The National Assembly had also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dispense with the service of the military top-brass over the same matter, saying they have run out of ideas and overstayed their welcome in office.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the presidency received reports on plans by some individuals to mobilize rallies against the service chiefs.

According to him, the same set of people had hired some protesters to boo President Buhari during his Wednesday’s visit to Maiduguri, Borno State.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram mocks Buhari, threatens minister, journalists

The presidential aide said: “A group of politicians and beneficiaries of the Boko Haram insurgent is right now paying for people to join their planned protest. About 2,000 men and women have been hired to demonstrate against the service chiefs on Monday.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been marching from one embassy to the other in protest against the Buhari administration and the Supreme Court. They are keen to give the impression that Nigerians are in support of them as they take to the streets.”

Join the conversation

Opinions