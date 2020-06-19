INSECURITY: Querying service chiefs not enough, sack them, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do more than just question the capabilities of the service chiefs to address the Insecurity issues in Nigeria.

Following the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, President Buhari on Thursday met with the service chiefs.

During the meeting the president was said to have told them that their best in tackling insecurity in the country was not enough and that their excuses were no longer acceptable.

Fani-Kayode, in response to Buhari’s reaction wrote on his Twitter account, @realFFK, Friday morning:

“Don’t just query your Service Chiefs but muster the courage to SACK them! Be bold, decisive and strong! People are being slaughtered all over the country.

“They (service chiefs) have failed WOEFULLY and a change of guard is needed. Don’t you know that our blood is red and that NIGERIAN LIVES MATTER too?”

For over two years, many Nigerians have continued to urge Buhari to sack the service chiefs due to their apparent failures to address the worsening security situation in the country.

However, those calls have not been acted upon, as the service chiefs maintain their offices and Nigerians continue to lose their lives to terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

