INSECURITY: Sack all your appointees, they have failed, Okorocha advises Buhari

The senator representing Imo West and a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all his appointees.

He said Buhari should appoint fresh people to work with him because all those currently working with him had failed the country.

He spoke in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Wednesday when he paid a condolence visit to the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule and the family of the late Nasarawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Phillip Tatari Shekwo, who was abducted and killed by gunmen.

Okorocha said, “President Muhammadu Buhari should fire the people he hired to work for the country because they have failed and are not performing in the national assignments assigned them.

“The killing of people by gunmen should not happen again as it is an insult to the country.

“President Buhari should hire competent hands to develop the country as many countries suffered similar fate before they experienced growth and development.”

There have been serious concerns over the worsening insecurity situation in Nigeria. The last Saturday killing of 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram, has seen many Nigerians calling on President Buhari to sack his service chiefs while some citizens are describing him as a failure and are calling on him to resign his position as president.

