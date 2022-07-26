INSECURITY: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, says Nigeria’s presidency on shut down

There is nothing legendary about Nigeria and her leadership, save for the fact that Nigerian leadership has not allowed the fear of God to live in it, according to Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) standard bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

He claimed that the nation’s ongoing wave of insecurity demonstrates how callous the leadership of the nation is.

Adebayo made this assertion, on Monday, when he visited Reverend Sampson Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to discuss the country’s insecurity as well as other pressing issues, in Lagos.

This was after the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the federal capital territory (FCT) over security threats.

In his reaction, Adebayo said, “Before the schools were shut down, the first thing that was shut down was the presidency.

“The presidency has been shut down for the past seven years. The government has shut itself down. If we are not careful, the government will be the bandits and the bandits will be arresting the government.

“We need to be serious and do the work. We need our people to pay attention, we need the President to protect us and be the Commander-in-Chief.”

He added that only someone with capacity and capability can get the country out of trouble and that until there is honest and purposeful leadership, the nation may only continue to struggle with issues similar to those it is currently facing.

“All the problems, the latest of which is banditry and our debt servicing being bigger than our income, are all arising from the deficit of our dishonesty that we are not honest people.

“That when we are given authority to exercise, we don’t do it honestly. If we change our ways, God’s blessing will be upon us. There is no mystery about leadership in Nigeria.

“It is just that the right leader must come with the right heart, with the right people,” he added.

