INSECURITY: Sen Kalu backs Zulum, criticizes FG’s handling of threats in Borno, SEast

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has issued a passionate appeal to the federal government, urging immediate action to stem the tide of insecurity threatening multiple regions in Nigeria, particularly the South-East and Borno State.

In a video posted on his social media page on Monday, Kalu, who chairs the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, echoed the concerns recently raised by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and warned that if decisive steps are not taken, terrorists could soon overrun areas in both the North-East and South-East.

“I want to believe Professor Zulum,” Kalu said. “The security situation is deteriorating every day. We need to step up, especially in the South-East. It’s a key route for transporting goods from the ports and refineries. If we don’t act now, the region could become ungovernable.”

While acknowledging the efforts of South-East governors and security operatives, Kalu emphasized that Nigeria’s worsening security crisis must be met with a unified, non-partisan response. He criticized the ongoing public disagreement between Zulum and the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, saying such disputes distract from the core issue.

“These are not times for arguments. If we don’t tell President Tinubu the truth, we are not helping the country,” he said. “No governor or president wants their people to suffer. The Minister of Information should consult with security agencies before making public statements.”

Kalu commended the Nigerian military and security agencies for their resilience despite limited resources. He specifically praised the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) for their commitment.

“We need to provide more equipment, funds, and support for the Army, the Police, and the DSS,” he added. “Let’s stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. Let us support President Tinubu to end insecurity and rebuild the economy.”

His comments follow recent reports of a renewed wave of Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in Borno State. At a security meeting on April 8, Governor Zulum raised alarms about the resurgence of insurgent activity. On Sunday, Senator Mohammed Monguno of Borno North echoed this concern, stating that any government unable to protect its citizens loses its legitimacy.

Senator Kalu, who is currently in China, called for unity across party lines to confront the deepening crisis, stressing that national security must rise above political divisions.

“We must stop politicizing insecurity and face the reality before us,” he said. “We owe it to our people.”

