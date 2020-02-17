INSECURITY: Senate will work with govt to find lasting solution —Lawan

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly will continue to work with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to the growing increase of insecurity across the country.

Lawan made the pledge on Sunday in a statement issued by his media assistant, Ezrel Tabiowo, in Malumfashi, Katsina State at the constituency empowerment programme of Senator Bello Mandiya representing Funtua Senatorial District in the state.

The Senate President who was reacting to bandits’ attacks on some villages in Katsina State condemned the latest attacks and also commiserated with the people in the affected areas over their loss.

The lawmaker who said that constituency projects are badly misconstrued by many Nigerians added that the legislature would also ensure that government provides infrastructure across the country to make life meaningful for Nigerians.

He said: “This (constituency project) is what we call the empowerment of the most ordinary Nigerians that otherwise wouldn’t have been remembered when you’re talking about the national budget.

“But because members of the National Assembly are so close to the ordinary man, we try to look for those issues that make a difference in their individual and collective lives,” Lawan added.

The development comes after President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday warned local communities in Katsina State that revenge killing by any group or individual following bandits’ attacks on some villages in Katsina State would not be accepted by the government.

The President said in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said any revenge killing on the bandits would lead to orgy of violence.

Buhari, who also condemned the latest attacks on farmers in Damkal and Tsanwa villages in Batsari local government area of the state, said killing of people in the name of revenge was not acceptable.

