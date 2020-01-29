INSECURITY: Senators call for sack of service chiefs, IGP’s resignation

Worried by the worsening security situation across the country, some senators on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the nation’s service chiefs.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu was also asked to resign from his position.

The senators made the call in their contributions during the Senate plenary on Wednesday. They alleged that the service chiefs needed to be replaced for their apparent lack of new ideas in fighting insecurity in the country.

Among the senators were Musa Sani, Betty Apiafi, and Solomon Adeola.

Senators Apiafi and Adeola said President Buhari should remove the service chiefs, while Senator Sani asked the IGP to resign.

The service chiefs the senators want to be sacked include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

