INSECURITY: Shehu Sani tasks govs to reveal those behind attacks in their states

A former federal lawmaker from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Monday, challenged state governors to honestly expose those fueling the embers of insecurity in their states.

Sani, who said this via his verified Twitter handle, encouraged them to take a cue from recent revelation by the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, about the security situation in his state.

Soludo in an interview on Channels TV had revealed that Igbo people were behind ceaseless attacks in his state.

He stressed that all the perpetrators arrested so far were indigenous people resident in Anambra State, adding that efforts were in place to stamp out the crisis.

He said: “Let me be clear about it; 100% of the people we have caught are Igbos. It is not about some people invading from somewhere; it is 100% Igbos on Igbos, that is the fact.

“The first set of people we caught were 100 per cent Igbos from other south-east states and none from Anambra.”

Reacting, the former governorship aspirant commended the governor for taking the plunge to reveal those behind attacks.

He added that identifying those behind attacks in different states would be a step towards fighting the menace of insecurity in the country.

“Governor Soludo has courageously spoke about the roots and realities of insecurity in his state. Other Governors from the North and South should toe his line and take steps to address it.The first step towards solving a problem is identifying it”, he said.

