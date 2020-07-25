INSECURITY: Singer, Joel Amadi ‘boos’ el’Rufai, after his father is killed by herdsmen

Kennis Music artiste, Joel Amadi is a sad man at the moment after confirming the death of his father in the northern part of Nigeria.

The singer in a post on Twitter on Saturday morning said that his father was shot dead by herdsmen.

He also revealed in the tweet that he was also finding it hard to reach out to his mom and sisters on phone.

A distraught, Joel Amadi also used the medium to tell the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai that he wasn’t doing enough to curb insecurity in his domain.

He wrote thus on Twitter; “It’s just been confirmed that my lovely dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai.

“He needs to know that he is not doing enough to rid the state off terrorism in Kaduna state. Cc @hadizel @GovKaduna @instablog9ja

This came after Governor El-Rufai extended to Jema’a and Kaura local government areas, the 24-hour curfew in force in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs.

El-Rufai said that the extension was with immediate effect and was to help contain violence, enforce order and protect lives.

