INSECURITY: South-West governors, monarchs meet in Ibadan | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
INSECURITY: South-West governors, monarchs meet in Ibadan
Governors of the South-West states and monarchs from the region met on Saturday in a bid to address the security challenges in the area.
The meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State was attended by the host governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Other governors at the meeting were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).
The traditional rulers in attendance were the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi and Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao; among others.
The Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of Service (DSS) were also represented at the meeting.
READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Southwest governors move to tame herdsmen
Some groups in the South-West had demanded the exit of the Fulani herdsmen from the region.
The call followed the growing killings, kidnappings, and other crimes linked to the herdsmen.
Governor Akeredolu had last month ordered the herdsmen to leave the state’s forest reserves within seven days.
The presidency in its response described the quit notice given to the herdsmen by Ondo State government as unconstitutional.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum later claimed that Akeredolu was misquoted by a section of the media.
The controversy generated by the quit notice was trailed by violent clashes in many parts of South-West particularly in Oyo State.
At least four persons were reportedly killed during last weekend’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at the Shasha market in Ibadan.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ajayi sent off as West Brom, Burnley draw; Chelsea earn point at Southampton
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was shown a red card as West Brom played a goalless draw with Burnley in...
Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title after beating Brady in Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka has emerged women’s singles champion of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Jennifer Brady in the final on...
Usman wants UFC middleweight title – but only if Adesanya no longer champion
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he will be willing to move up to the middleweight division of the sport...
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...