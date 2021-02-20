INSECURITY: South-West governors, monarchs meet in Ibadan | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the South-West states and monarchs from the region met on Saturday in a bid to address the security challenges in the area.

The meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State was attended by the host governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Other governors at the meeting were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

The traditional rulers in attendance were the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi and Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao; among others.

The Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Department of Service (DSS) were also represented at the meeting.

Some groups in the South-West had demanded the exit of the Fulani herdsmen from the region.

The call followed the growing killings, kidnappings, and other crimes linked to the herdsmen.

Governor Akeredolu had last month ordered the herdsmen to leave the state’s forest reserves within seven days.

The presidency in its response described the quit notice given to the herdsmen by Ondo State government as unconstitutional.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum later claimed that Akeredolu was misquoted by a section of the media.

The controversy generated by the quit notice was trailed by violent clashes in many parts of South-West particularly in Oyo State.

At least four persons were reportedly killed during last weekend’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at the Shasha market in Ibadan.

