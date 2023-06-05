Insecurity: Tinubu encourages security agents to share intelligence

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged security agencies to share information in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The president, who made the call during a tour of the new office of the National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja, stressed that hoarding of resources would be counter-productive in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals.

He said his administration recognised the relationship between security and economic revival, prosperity, and development.

Tinubu described terrorism as a global phenomenon that must be tackled with all resources and eliminated completely.

The president said: “If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity, and development, then we have to give priority to security.

“What I have seen here is a demonstration of intelligence efforts to counter-terrorism. This must be backed by knowledge.

READ ALSO: Buhari left booby traps behind for Tinubu —Shehu Sani

“Counter-terrorism that is not backed by knowledge and intelligence is not going to be of any service to any nation. We are going to work on that together.

“The effort of the entire armed forces of this country must be put together in a way that there will be one single focus on securing the country.”

In his remarks, the NSA, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), thanked the president for making the visit his first engagement outside the Presidential Villa.

He said: “It reinforces his commitment, dedication, and inflexible rigidity to ensuring that the security misfortunes of Nigeria and by extension, the sub-region are overcome within the shortest possible time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now