Insecurity: Tinubu meets service chiefs in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also at the meeting were the National Security Adviser ( NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The president convened the meeting in response to the recent killing of harmless people by suspected Fulani militias and herdsmen in Plateau and Benue States.



The criminals have killed about 200 people in the two states in the last few days.

President Tinubu returned to Nigeria from his 15-day trip to France and the United Kingdom on Monday night

