Metro
INSECURITY: UNIJOS suspends academic activities for second time in three months
The management of University of Jos on Friday ordered the indefinite closure of the institution over insecurity.
In a statement issued by the institution’s registrar, Monday Danjem, the management also suspended all academic activities for the 2019/2020 session pending a return of normalcy.
This is the second time in three months that authorities would order the closure of the university over worsening insecurity in the Plateau State capital.
Three students of the university were reportedly killed by hoodlums in a reprisal attack last Sunday.
Gunmen had on Saturday killed 25 travellers in Jos North local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: UNIJOS employs local hunters, vigilantes, to secure campus, hostels
The statement read: “Following the risky and precarious insecurity situation in Jos, the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew, which has affected the academic activities including the suspension of Second Semester Examinations for 2019/2020 Academic Session in the University of Jos, the University continued to experience the loss of lives of some of our students.
“Consequently, the Management of the University of Jos, after an emergency meeting with the Committee of Deans, Directors, and Provost on Friday, 20th August, 2021, has approved the suspension of Examinations for the Second Semester 2019/2020 Academic Session and all Academic Activities in the University until further notice subject to ratification by the Senate of the University.
“Management has also directed the closure of all Students Hostels until further notice.
“Management’s decision was taken following an Emergency Meeting of Management and the Committee of Deans, Directors, and Provost of the University held on Friday, August 20, 2021, in view of the intensified killings of students around the University of Jos area shortly after the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew in the state on Monday, 19th August 2021.”
