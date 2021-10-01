INSECURITY: We are taking the fight to the enemy and winning —Buhari

Following the spate of insecurity across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Nigerian Military and other security agencies are taking the fight to enemies of the state from all angles and are winning.

He noted that in the last four months, men and women of the Military and security agencies have made tremendous progress in addressing the new security threats.

Buhari stated this in a nationwide broadcast on Friday to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

It would be recalled that Nigeria in recent months has been plagued with a high rate of insecurity cutting across banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism, among others, leading to loss of lives.

The country has also witnessed secession agitations from both the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East region and the Oduduwa Republic in the South-West, with the Federal Government clamping down on their leaders and members.

Speaking on the successes made against insurgency, Buhari said, “In the North East region alone, over eight thousand Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered.

“To support our surge approach to fighting banditry, the Nigerian Armed Forces have recruited over 17,000 personnel across all ranks. Furthermore, I have also approved for the Nigerian Police Force to recruit 10,000 police officers annually over the next six years.

“I am also pleased to note that most of the Air Force platforms we acquired over the past three years have started to arrive in Nigeria. These will positively impact our security operations in all parts of the country.

“In line with section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the security and welfare of Nigerians continue to be the prime focus on which programmes and projects of our government revolve.

“Therefore, as a Government, we are ready to arrest and prosecute all persons inciting violence through words or action. Our resolve for a peaceful, united and one Nigeria remains resolute and unwavering.

“That said, our hope is not to fight for peace. We can always settle our grievances peacefully without spilling any blood.”

