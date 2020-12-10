INSECURITY: Why we invited Buhari – Reps

The House of Representatives said on Thursday the invitation extended to President Muhammadu Buhari was not aimed at ridiculing him over the current security situation in Nigeria.

The House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the president was simply invited for an engagement with the lawmakers on how to address security challenges in the country.

He said the idea behind the invitation was to have a feedback mechanism on security situation in the country, adding that the partnership established by the 9th National Assembly with the executive would be sustained.

The House spokesman, however, stressed that since Nigeria was operating a democracy hinged on party supremacy, President Buhari can decide to follow the advice of his part on any issue.

He said: “The president is not more powerful than the party, but if he took a decision and his party took another, he must oblige the party.”

Kalu insisted that the House did not act in error by inviting President Buhari, adding that the lawmakers had the right to seek explanations on issues bothering the country.

The president had about a fortnight ago met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers of the lower legislative chamber on the country’s security challenges.

He later agreed to address the lawmakers at a later date.

The presidency announced last week that President Muhammadu Buhari would address a joint session of the National Assembly on the growing insecurity in Nigeria on December 10.

After discussions with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the State House in Abuja, the president opted out of the agreement with the lawmakers on the security briefing.

As expected, President Buhari failed to show up at the National Assembly for the briefing on Thursday.

