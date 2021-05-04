Insecurity will be reduced if Nigerians repent, seek divine intervention –Kebbi Gov Atiku | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Insecurity will be reduced if Nigerians repent, seek divine intervention –Kebbi Gov Atiku
The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has called on Nigerians to repent and seek divine intervention if the country is to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the nation.
Bagudu who spoke during a Ramadan breakfast meeting with government officials, members of the judiciary and the state legislature at the Government House in Birnin Kudu, the state capital on Tuesday, said “true repentance plays a major role to human beings both here and hereafter,” and as such, Nigerians should return to God so that insecurity can be defeated.
In a statement issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari after the meeting, Bagudu said:
“I want to emphasise the need for collective and individual supplication towards eliminating problems that have engulfed our dear nation.
READ ALSO: Kogi gov, Bello, charges army chief to “step up” actions against insecurity
“I also want to affirm the commitment of the incumbent administration to uplift the condition of living of both urban and rural dwellers and I pray God Almighty to shower His blessings on us all.
“Nigeria is battling with a high rate of insecurity following an increase in the activities of bandits, kidnappers and general criminality lately.
“The only thing I will plead with Nigerians is for them to truly repent and seek divine intervention. Only that will help us solve the problems the country is facing.”
By Isaac Dachen…
