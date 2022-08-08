Insecurity: Yahaya Bello orders banks to install CCTV in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday directed all commercial banks in the state to fix high-tech Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on their premises.

The governor made this call when the Bankers’ Forum paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Lokoja.

He described the directive as a step ahead of criminals, saying the CCTV should be effectively manned during working hours.

The spokesman for the forum, Mr. Asanato Sunday, commended the governor for its efforts at ensuring safety of lives and properties in the state.

Sunday, who is an Assistant Director with the Central Bank of Nigeria, assured that the commercial institutions in the state would always cooperate with the government in the fight against insecurity in the state.

