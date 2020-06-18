Latest Politics

INSECURITY: Your best not good enough, Buhari tells service chiefs

June 18, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed unhappiness over the efforts of the service chief in addressing the worsening security problem in the country.

Buhari made it known to the security chiefs that they had not done enough to address Insecurity in the country and that their excuses would no longer be tolerated.

He made his displeasure over the security situation in the country known during a meeting with the service chiefs in Abuja.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.), made the details of the meeting known when he spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting.

According to Monguno, Buhari told the security chiefs that their best was not good enough for the challenges facing the nation.

He added that Buhari decried the lack of synergy amongst security forces.

