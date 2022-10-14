INSECURITY: Zamfara govt declares lockdown in three LGs, suspends political activities

The Zamfara Government has declared total lockdown in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi Local Government Areas of the state as a result of resurgent insecurity.

Governor Bello Matawalle also immediately suspended all political meetings and activities in the state in sympathy with the affected citizens.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, in Gusau, on Friday, the government said the decision was necessary to address the resurging bandit attacks on communities.

The government, therefore, tasked security operatives in the state to arrest and deal with violators.

The statement read: “The government announces a lockdown in nine major towns to stop the spate of the attacks on such communities in the affected areas.

“Theese are Yarkofoji, Birnin Tudu, Rini, Gora Namaye, Janbako, Faru, Kaya, Boko and Mada towns.

”Government also announced the closing down of markets in Danjibga and Bagega as well as Colony to Lambar Boko Road, Bakura to Lambar Damri Road and Mayanchi- Daki Takwas to Gummi Road.

“Others are the Daki Takwas to Zuru Road, Kucheri- Bawaganga – Wanke Road, Magami to Dangulbi Road and Gusau to Magami Road.

“The measures were taken to facilitate the efforts of security operatives in flushing out criminal elements in those areas.

“Furthermore, government has suspended all political activities in the state till further notice.

“Political meetings and gatherings at individual residences are also banned with immediate effect.

“Government is saddened and worried about the re-surgence of the activities of bandits and the recent killings of some innocent people in Gusau, Tsafe, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka Bungudu, Maru, Maradun and Kaura Namoda local government areas.

“Government is also touched by the killings of some of our gallant security operatives who lost their lives in our defense.

“Government therefore, condoled with the families of the victims of the bandits’ attacks and prayed for the repose of the departed souls”.

