News
INSECURITY: Zamfara govt imposes curfew in 13 LGAs, closes schools
The Zamfara State government on Wednesday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on 13 local government areas in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana announced the curfew at a media briefing in Gusau.
He said the state government’s decision was in response to the abduction of an unspecified number of students at Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun local government area of the state.
Elkana added that the curfew took immediate effect.
He also announced the total and immediate closure of all schools in the state.
READ ALSO: Zamfara govt bans weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans over insecurity
The CP said: “The curfew will be in force from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily in the 13 local government areas except in Gusau.
“For Gusau, the curfew will be in force from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., until further notice.
“The move is part of measures put in place by the government to tackle the growing banditry and kidnapping in the state.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...