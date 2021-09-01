INSECURITY: Zamfara govt imposes curfew in 13 LGAs, closes schools

The Zamfara State government on Wednesday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on 13 local government areas in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana announced the curfew at a media briefing in Gusau.

He said the state government’s decision was in response to the abduction of an unspecified number of students at Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun local government area of the state.

Elkana added that the curfew took immediate effect.

He also announced the total and immediate closure of all schools in the state.

The CP said: “The curfew will be in force from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily in the 13 local government areas except in Gusau.

“For Gusau, the curfew will be in force from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., until further notice.

“The move is part of measures put in place by the government to tackle the growing banditry and kidnapping in the state.”

