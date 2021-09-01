Connect with us

News

INSECURITY: Zamfara govt imposes curfew in 13 LGAs, closes schools

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Zamfara State government on Wednesday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on 13 local government areas in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana announced the curfew at a media briefing in Gusau.

He said the state government’s decision was in response to the abduction of an unspecified number of students at Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun local government area of the state.

Elkana added that the curfew took immediate effect.

He also announced the total and immediate closure of all schools in the state.

READ ALSO: Zamfara govt bans weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans over insecurity

The CP said: “The curfew will be in force from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily in the 13 local government areas except in Gusau.

“For Gusau, the curfew will be in force from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., until further notice.

“The move is part of measures put in place by the government to tackle the growing banditry and kidnapping in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...