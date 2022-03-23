INSIDE NIGERIA CAMP: Why Eguavoen believes Eagles are ready for Ghana games

Interim technical adviser of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen has expressed satisfaction with the response from his players ahead of their games against Ghana.

The Eagles camp has been opened since the start of the week, with no fewer than 22 players already available ahead of Friday when the first game is to hold.

A total of 25 players were invited for the clash, and Eguavoen, who is hoping to lead the team to victory against the Black Stars, says no much training is required.

“I am very satisfied. You can see that the boys are ready to go,” Eguavoen told newsmen after the team’s first training session at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

“The good thing is that they are in season, they are in form and their confidence is very high. No injury worries and I am very satisfied with what we saw in our first training session, one hour, 15 minutes.”

He added: “Hopefully, we’ll have two more training sessions before the game, anything more than that will be suicidal. It is more of tactical talks than physicality now. We are ready to go.”

The team’s first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, made a last-minute pullout from the games with illness, and had been replaced by Enyimba goalie, John Noble.

Eguavoen has however revealed that the Sparta keeper might still be available.

Meanwhile, Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has assured Nigerians that the team will give out their best in order to seal qualification for the World Cup.

“We have to give all what we have in the first game to see what we can have before we come back home. And by the grace of God, we will do all our best to see what we can do over there,” Musa was quoted by Super Eagles’ official Instagram account.

The Super Eagles will travel to Kumasi where they will take on the Black Stars in the first leg of the FIFA 2022 World Cup playoffs before returning to Abuja to play host in the second leg of the tie.

Winners of the tie by aggregate will join tour other teams to represent Africa at the mundial billed to take place in Qatar in November-December, 2022.

