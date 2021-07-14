‘Insist on electronic transmission of election results,’ PDP tells National Assembly members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, urged members of the National Assembly to forgo partisanship and support the electronic transmission of election results in the ongoing deliberations on Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

The PDP noted that it had come to the attention of Nigerians that certain interests are plotting the rejection of electronic transmission of election results in the National Assembly.

Lawmakers will deliberate on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday.

The statement read: “The PDP asserts that it behooves on every Nigerian, particularly the federal lawmakers, to work on the improvement of our electoral processes in order to engender free, fair, transparent, and credible elections.

“The party insists that there is no part of Nigeria or any local government headquarters that communication network does not exist and function, to warrant the exclusion of electronic transmission of election results from the law.

“It is imperative to add that with the technology proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even where the network is slow, it does not stop the transmission process from arriving at the collation centre.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the lawmakers not to allow themselves to be swayed by anyone or any interest bent on conducting our election in a manipulative manner as desired by undemocratic elements.

“The party calls on all Nigerians to remain at alert and be ready to use every legitimate means available and acceptable within our laws to resist this move to further strangulate our electoral process.”

By: John Chukwu

