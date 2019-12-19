Instagram announces plan to restrict tobacco, alcohol ads in 2020. See how this can impact Instagram’s revenue

Instagram, one of Mark Zuckerberg’s social networking platforms by acquisitions, has revealed intent to restrict adverts in 2020 promoting tobacco, alcohol, vaping and diet supplements.

The social media platform revealed this development in a corporate press release published on its business blog on Wednesday, December 18, noting that there was need for the company to protect the community with such policies while investing in the enhancement of how brands utilise its platform to grow their businesses.

“As we invest in ways to help creators partner more effectively with brands, it’s also important that we have tools and policies that provide transparency and protect our community,” Instagram stated.

The social networking platform further hinted that these new restriction policies would not be limited to Instagram as similar measures would apply across other Facebook-sister platforms.

On the development, Instagram noted that the company’s decision is coming as an update to existing policies governing Facebook operations.

The statement read: “Across the Facebook company, we are updating our policies to include clearer rules for the paid promotion of certain goods and services such as vaping, tobacco, alcohol and diet supplements.”

READ ALSO: NSE: Market capitalisation sheds N38 billion in bearish day

The statement added that any advert related to tobacco, arms and vaping would unconditionally be flagged down, adding that special attention would equally be devoted to restrict and censor items like alcohol products and food supplements.

Instagram warned: “Branded content that promotes goods such as vaping, tobacco products and weapons will not be allowed. Our advertising policies have long prohibited the advertisement of these products, and we will begin enforcement on this in the coming weeks.

“Branded content that promotes goods such as alcohol or diet supplements will require special restrictions.

In doing this, however, it noted that the policy enforcement would kick off shortly as the firm further improves on its security mechanism.

It revealed: “These policies will go into effect next year as we continue to improve our tools and detections.”

While Instagram might be acting to protect its community, especially teenagers and kids on the platform; business growth analysts consider its intended move as a killjoy to businesses its proposed restrictions will be directly affecting.

Hence, should Google or any other advertising platform offer these businesses a chance without restrictions, Instagram might equally suffer loss in its business. The case is: Is Instagram prepared for market eventualities?

Join the conversation

Opinions