Instagram launches alert feature to find abducted children. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Instagram launches alert feature to find abducted children

Photo and video sharing social networking service, Instagram, on Wednesday announced launching a new feature, Amber Alert, that will help find abducted children.

Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, confirmed the development in a Meta blog post.

According to Michelle, once the AMBER Alert is activated by law enforcement, users in the designated search area will see the notification on their Instagram feed.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new feature was developed in partnership with several children-focused organization.

Some of the organisations listed as partners include the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, and the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico.

Announcing the launch, Michelle said:

“Today, we’re bringing AMBER Alerts to Instagram for the first time. This feature was developed in partnership with organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more.

“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program.

“We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

Amber alerts will be available in 25 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Greece, Guatemala, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the US.

Tech trivia: Motherboards, memory modules, and network interface cards are all types of what?

A PCBs

B CCDs

C CPUs

D VLBs

Answer: see end of post

2. Canada-based NFT startup, Orderinbox, partners Departure Lounge Inc. to accelerate venture

A social NFT marketplace for the Metaverse, Orderinbox, has announced signing a strategic partnership deal with Canada-based Departure Lounge Inc.

Dogu Taskiran, CEO, Orderinbox, confirmed the partnership on Thursday in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

Orderinbox, according to local media, is a multi-chain, multi-lingual NFT marketplace that helps creators build their fan bases, explore collaborative opportunities, and build strong peer relationships all within the platform.

Vancouver creative tech industry stalwarts, Mehmet and Dogu Taskiran founded Orderinbox in 2020.

Taskiran while commenting on the new strategic partnership said:

“NFTs are poised to completely transform pretty much every industry in the coming years and Orderinbox plans to be at the forefront of this growth.

“By partnering with Departure Lounge, we can now offer our creators and brands an enhanced range of services, extending NFT’s into 3D worlds with Departure Lounge’s creative services team, alongside campaign design and implementation for larger brands via its Web3 services group.”

3. WhatsApp tests edit button on sent message in beta version

Instant messaging app, Whatsapp, is testing a new function that will allow users to edit an already sent message in its beta version.

The new development was disclosed on wabetainfo, a blog dedicated to tracking changes and updates on WhatsApp.

The new development will allow users on the messaging app more control over their chats as sent messages can now be modified or deleted after it has been sent.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the ‘Edit text message’ button which is still under development is already in use by sister app Facebook and other social messaging apps.

The statement reads in part:

“After announcing that some major features are under development such as group polls and WhatsApp Premium, WhatsApp is finally working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop!

“WhatsApp is finally focusing on developing more messaging features, and we are happy to announce what the next major feature is today.

“After releasing the ability to react to message as a new messaging feature, WhatsApp is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app!”

Trivia Answer: PCB

PCB Stands for “Printed Circuit Board.” A PCB is a thin board made of fiberglass, composite epoxy, or other laminate material. Conductive pathways are etched or “printed” onto board, connecting different components on the PCB, such as transistors, resistors, and integrated circuits.

PCBs are used in both desktop and laptop computers. They serve as the foundation for many internal computer components, such as video cards, controller cards, network interface cards, and expansion cards. These components all connect to the motherboard, which is also a printed circuit board.

By Kayode Hamsat

