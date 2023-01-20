Instagram launches ‘Quiet Mode’ feature to boost users’ productivity. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Instagram launches ‘Quiet Mode’ feature to boost users’ productivity

Meta’s Instagram has improved its app, launching ‘quiet mode’ feature that is expected to help users focus and establish limits with friends and followers.

Meta made the announcement on its page seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the feature is available to the entire public with teenagers as specific targets.

“Today, we’re launching Quiet mode on Instagram to help people focus and to encourage people to set boundaries with their friends and followers.

“Once it’s enabled, you won’t receive any notifications, your profile’s activity status will change to let people know, and we’ll automatically send an auto-reply when someone sends you a DM,” stated Meta.

The feature will first be available to users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with a potential extension to cover more nations shortly.

Tech Trivia: News stories on Snapchat designed to entertain are considered what?

A. Snaptainment

B. Infotainment

C. Newstainment

D. Docutainment

Answer: see end of post

2. Twitterrific, others deactivate apps as Twitter outlaws 3rd-party clients

Twitter has officially been cut off prominent app makers like Tweetbot and Twitterific, as it updated its developer terms to ban third-party clients altogether.

Twitterrific, one of the most iconic third-party Twitter clients, confirmed in a blogpost that it had removed the iOS and Mac apps from the App Store on Friday.

Like Tweetbot, Tweetie, and many others, Twitterrific’s demise comes after Twitter intentionally started blocking third-party clients last Friday.

Citing Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter as conditions, Twitterrific described Twitter as untrustworthy.

The statement reads:

Under Elon Musk’s management, the social media network has become “a Twitter that we no longer recognize as trustworthy nor want to work with any longer.”

3. Fincra secures CBN’s approval for its PSSP

Fincra announced Friday that the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has approved it as a provider of payment service solutions (PSSP).

The payment infrastructure company announced this in a blogpost seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

With footprints in Canada, Lagos, and Nairobi, the company claims it provides payments solutions that enable merchants to accept payments securely, make payouts globally and scale their business across borders.

“We are delighted to share that Fincra has received its commercial Payment Service Solution Provider (PSSP) licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” the African startup said in a blog post.

With this license, Fincra can now provide businesses with its whole range of payment services, giving them access to the most secure local payment channels to expand their online and offline operations.

Trivia Answer: Infotainment

Infotainment is a combo word, like “fantabulous,” combining two words.

It refers to television shows, movies, websites, and software that blend information and entertainment.

By Kayode Hamsat

