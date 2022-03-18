Instagram launches supervision tools to protect children online. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Instagram launches supervision tools to protect children online

American photo and video sharing social networking service, Instagram, has launched supervision tools to help parents monitor activities of children surfing on the platform.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, who made the announcement, described the development as the first step in a longer term journey to develop intuitive supervision tools, inspired by experts, teens and parents.

“Today, we’re introducing Family Center, a new place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools and resources from leading experts,” Instagram’s Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post.

Commenting on the vision, Adam noted that the newly launched offering is expected to “allow parents and guardians to help their teens manage experiences across Meta technologies.”

“Today, we’re making these supervision tools available in our new Family Center. We worked closely with experts, parents, guardians and teens to develop Family Center, a new place for parents to oversee their teens’ accounts within Meta technologies, set up and use supervision tools, and access resources on how to communicate with their teens about internet use,” the Instagram Head explained.

The supervision tools are currently available in the US, with plans to roll out globally in the coming months.

Tech Trivia:

Which of the following is not a graphics language?

A OpenCL

B OpenGL

C MSL

D CUDA

Answer: See end of post

2. Nona Digital acquired by South Africa’s Yoco

African payments and software company, Yoco, has announced acquiring Nona Digital, a leading fintech and Web3 software development agency in Africa.

The acquisition comes as Yoco seeks to accelerate its roadmap by bringing a team of highly specialised fintech product and technology professionals to join Yoco’s team.

According to local media, Yoco has been a Nona client since 2019.

The new acquisition will see Yoco to become a primary financial platform for the self-employed in Africa and the Middle East.

The startup looks to serve 1 million entrepreneurs by 2024 through its payments software and capital products.

Speaking on the development, Lungisa Matshoba, CTO at Yoco expressed excitement as the two ventures forge into one to expand reach and market.

He said: “We are excited to welcome Nona and its team to Yoco. Nona is an industry leader behind some of the best digital banking and Web3 products both in the region and globally.”

Trivia Answer: OpenCL

Stands for “Open Computing Language.” OpenCL is an open standard for cross-platform, parallel programming. It was originally developed by Apple in 2008 and is now maintained by the Khronos Group. The first major operating system to support OpenCL was Snow Leopard (Mac OS X 10.6), which was released in 2009.

