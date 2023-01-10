Instagram to redesign app in February. Here is what will change

As part of a redesigning effort, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform, Instagram, will be rejigging its app to refocus its priorities to “bring people together over what they love.”

The app, in a statement, announced it will remove the Shop tab from the navigation bar.

The removal will end a 3 year stay of the Shop tab on the navigation bar as Instagram introduced it alongside the Reels tab in 2020.

According to the management, the removal, however, will not affect the possibility of making purchases through the app.

Instagram noted that it would put its Create button back in the center of its main navigation bar.

Speaking on the development, Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, said in a Reel that the move would “simplify” the app and refocus its priorities to “bring people together over what they love.”

Once the re-design takes effect in February, the new order of the navigation bar will be Home, Search, Create, Reels and Profile.

While the dedicated Shop tab is expected to disappear, Mosseri explained that “you’ll still be able to shop on Feed, in Stories, in Reels and in ads.”

The company, on its Help page added that it would “continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more.”

