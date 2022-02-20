Business
Institutional investors cause bitcoin’s overvaluation —Expert
Meta’s (formerly Facebook) Lead Product Manager, Dare Obasanjo, has blamed institutional investors for the overvaluation of cryptocurrency, bitcoin, stating that there was no bigger fool in the crypto market.
A bigger fool or greater fool is someone that pays a higher price to purchase an overvalued asset acquired by an investor, who has hope to resell and profit highly from the asset – at an inflated cost against initial purchase price – before it crash.
Obasanjo’s statement on Saturday comes at a period retail and institutional holders of bitcoin suffered a loss of N33.79 trillion in four days, as sell off continued to prevent the growth of BTC value due to expectation of a price decline.
And since bitcoin hit an overvaluation of $68,990.90 (All-Time High) it has been depreciating in value, as prospective investors were not willing to pay a higher price for BTC because of bearish sentiment (negative growth) surrounding the coin.
Read also: Ihedioha rues level of rot, institutional decay in Imo, makes assurances
This means there was a shortage or declining in number of investors willing to buy the overvalued bitcoin, reflecting Obasanjo’s statement that there wasn’t a greater fool, while responding to reports that global tech institutional investor, Tiger Global Management, would no longer focus on backing large, late-stage startups preparing to go public.
“I suspect this is also how the Bitcoin bubble deflates. The deep pockets seeking returns tried channeling billions into late stage startups but only succeeded in overvaluing them.
“Same dynamic has exists in institutional buying of Bitcoin. They’ll realize there’s no bigger fool.” Obasanjo, who previously worked for Microsoft, wrote on his Twitter account, @Carnage4Life.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...