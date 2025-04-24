Intel plans to sack another 21,000 staff

American multinational corporation and tech company, Intel is reportedly planning to lay off over 21,000 employees, in a move that is sending shock waves through the industry.

Reports say Intel is undergoing massive cost-cutting measures amid a challenging financial period.

The latest move followed the retrenchment of 15,000 employees by the company in 2024.

More than 21,000 employees may be laid off, possibly across several divisions, according to people close to the situation, though the corporation has not yet verified the precise amount.

Intel hasn’t provided a full public breakdown, but previous comments from leadership have emphasized:

“We are focused on efficiency and aligning resources with our key priorities for long-term growth.”

Bloomberg reports that Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan wants to “restore an engineering-driven culture and streamline management” through the layoffs.

After announcing 15,000 job layoffs in August 2024, the Santa Clara, California-based corporation had about 108,900 workers at the end of last year.

