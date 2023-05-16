Sports
Inter beat Milan to reach first Champions League final in 13yrs
Inter defeated city rivals AC Milan in their semifinal tie of the Champions League to clinch a place in the final.
Inter, who had won the first leg 2-0, secured a 1-0 win in the second leg on Tuesday night to advance to the last two of the competition.
Lautaro Martínez scored the only goal of the night in the 74th minute as Milan struggled almost all through the game.
Read Also: Inter take control of UCL semi-final derby against Milan
Three-time winners, Inter are reaching the Champions League final for the first time in 13 years.
The Simone Inzaghi men will now face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final billed for 10 June 2023 in Istanbul.
City and Real Madrid will play the second leg of their tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. They both played a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last week.
