Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010 | Ripples Nigeria

Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday.

The Antonio Conte side, who defeated Crotone at the weekend to be on the brink, became champions after second-placed Atalanta drew with Sassuolo on Sunday.

Conte led Inter to a second place finish to Juventus by a point last season, but has now ended Juve’s nine straight titles in his second season in charge.

The triumph is Inter’s first Scudetto since Jose Mourinho won both Serie A and the Champions League in 2010.

The title is Conte’s fourth Serie A title, after winning the league in three consecutive seasons during his spell as manager of Juventus between 2011 and 2014.

The Italian gaffer also won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea in 2017.

