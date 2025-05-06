Inter reach Champions League final after beating Barca in epic semifinal

Inter Milan have advanced to the final of the Champions League after beating Barcelona in an epic semifinal clash at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

The Italian giants had forced Barcelona to a 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the tie last week.

Yet in another game full of goals, Inter led the reverse fixture 2-0 at the end of the first half, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who converted a late penalty.

Read Also: Iwobi, Bassey subbed off in Fulham defeat, Arsenal lose to B’mouth

But it was not over for Barca as the visitors put in the effort early on to equalise through Eric García and Dani Olmo by the hour mark.

The Spanish giants then went in front for the first time when Raphinha scores on 87 minutes. They thought they had won until the 90+3rd minute when Francesco Acerbi netted a stunner to force the game to extra time.

Davide Frattesi scored the winner in the 99th minute as Inter held on to advance to the final of the highest European club competition, with a 7-6 aggregate victory.

Inter will now take on either Arsenal or Paris St-Germain in the final. Arsenal trail 1-0 to PSG, and both sides meet for the second leg in Paris on Wednesday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now