Sports
Inter take control of UCL semi-final derby against Milan
Inter Milan took control of their Champions League semifinal tie against city rivals AC Milan after a 2-0 first-leg victory at San Siro on Wednesday night.
The Milan derby was settled early as Edin Dzeko opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck three minutes later.
AC Milan were quite poor in display and only had their first shot on target towards the final minutes.
Read Also: Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Man City in UCL semifinal first leg
The second leg of the tie is in six days’ time, also to be played at the San Siro, with winners to play in the 10 June final.
If Inter win, draw or lose by one goal in the second leg, they will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.
Meanwhile, Real and City played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the other semifinal tie on Tuesday. Both ties will produce the season’s finalists by next week.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...