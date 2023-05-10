Inter take control of UCL semi-final derby against Milan

Inter Milan took control of their Champions League semifinal tie against city rivals AC Milan after a 2-0 first-leg victory at San Siro on Wednesday night.

The Milan derby was settled early as Edin Dzeko opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan struck three minutes later.

AC Milan were quite poor in display and only had their first shot on target towards the final minutes.

The second leg of the tie is in six days’ time, also to be played at the San Siro, with winners to play in the 10 June final.

If Inter win, draw or lose by one goal in the second leg, they will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.

Meanwhile, Real and City played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the other semifinal tie on Tuesday. Both ties will produce the season’s finalists by next week.

