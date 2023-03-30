INTERIM GOVT CLAIM: Labour Party slams DSS over alarm, says Nigerians won’t be coerced

The Labour Party has stated that it is certain Nigerians won’t be coerced into giving up their lawful, legal right to seek judicial remedy in order to retrieve their mandate, which was blatantly stolen from them and freely offered to the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the Labour Party spokesperson, made this statement in response to an alert issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The DSS had claimed that some politicians were attempting to undermine democracy by organizing protests and “obtaining bogus court injunctions” to halt Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration.

However, the Labour Party spokesman in his response said, “We are certain that Nigerians who want to take back their country will not be intimidated or blackmailed into abandoning a legitimate course.

“As a party, we have submitted ourselves to pursuing the course of justice through constitutional means, it will not serve as the interest of democracy collapses in Nigeria.

“We will like to ask, where was the DSS when our members and other Nigerians were being attacked, maimed and killed especially in Lagos?

“Where was the DSS when MC Oluomo and his ilk were engaged in ethnic profiling and violence against Nigerians of a certain ethnic nationality over their democratic choices?

“We needed the DSS to step up its game then but it failed. If it had done what it was supposed to, our nation would have been better for it.

“Now that Nigerians have decided to follow laid down democratic procedures of drawing attention to injustice, warnings and threats are being issued.

“The DSS ought to have issued these warnings from the beginning to show Nigerians that this country belongs to all of us and not the personal fiefdom of an individual or a group.

“We urge the DSS to send these words of caution to those bigots who are pushing this country to the brink of disaster with their utterances and violent conduct against other peace-loving Nigerians who do not subscribe to their political views or speak their language.”

