INTERIM GOVT: Guard your utterances, Kalu cautions Nigerians

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that it is unlawful, and unconstitutional to discuss interim government, or call for the military to take over power.

Kalu’s submission was in reaction to the alleged plans by some people to foist an interim government, and stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as Nigeria’s President, on May 29.

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday confirmed that some key persons are determined to institute an interim government in the country.

The former Abia State governor, who stated this on Friday in a post on his verified Facebook page urged Nigerians to put more energy on things that would strengthen the country’s democracy than disintegrate it.

He called on opposition parties that are aggrieved with the outcome of the past general elections to explore appropriate channels like the National Assembly or Judiciary in addressing their grievances.

He, however, called on Tinubu to form a government of national unity after his inauguration as President.

Kalu said: “There is no perfect election in the world and those heating up the polity with flimsy excuses should be careful about how they go about it. The country is built with a system and all grievances should be channeled to appropriate quarters like National Assembly and Judiciary.

READ ALSO: APC governors call for immediate arrest of interim govt sponsors

“Our democracy has come to stay and we should put more interest in things that would strengthen our democracy rather than disintegrate it. Countries like United States and India fought several years to keep and sustain their democracies and we should endeavor to imitate their style.

“Nigerians should understand that it is unlawful and unconstitutional to discuss interim government or call for the military to take over power. It is important we guard our utterances no matter how aggrieved we may be about certain issues.

“I also advise that the President-elect , Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu should consider forming a government of national unity. Late President Umaru Musa Yardua formed a national unity by accommodating other opposition parties and it worked.

“It would also be great to consider the Civil Society Organizations when forming the government as they have continued to play a vital role in the unity and progress of the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now