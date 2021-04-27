Interior ministry to partner presidential think-tank to fight insecurity, crime | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has pledged that his Ministry and all its agencies would partner with the members of the Presidential Think-Tank on Defence and Security, to sustain the fight against crime and criminality in the country.

The minister made the pledge on Monday in Abuja, during the visit of members of the Presidential Think-Tank to the ministry, led by its Chairman, Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril (rtd).

He maintained that officers and men under his supervision were determined to continue to handle the issues of security and public safety with all seriousness, noting that the Ministry would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and groups to ensure that all threats to internal security are surmounted.

“Because of its importance, whoever is given any assignment on security at any level should not compromise- it should be taken seriously.” he said.

In his remarks, Jubril said the committee, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2018, visited the Ministry to seek its partnership to further boost the numerous achievements recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

He acknowledged that the dynamic nature of the security challenges in Nigeria led to the setting up of the Presidential Think Tank to serve as an advisory body to the Minister of Defence and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, to deal with all threats to the varied security challenges in the country.

