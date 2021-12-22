Internal crises will not stop APC in 2023 – Gov Bagudu

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Wednesday the internal squabbles in the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not affect the party’s chances in the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said controversies and differing opinions are part of party politics.

He said: “First, let us know that the distinction between democracy and possibly other forms of government is that there will be differences of opinion and the hope that such differences of opinion will from time to time bring out the best or move society forward.

“We have been a party that recognises that there will never be one voice and we don’t pray that there will be one voice. We pray that people should be able to express themselves, bring different ideas, even when there is a conflict with those ideas within the systems created by the democracy, we sit and iron them out.

READ ALSO: 2023: Begin to prepare your handover notes, PDP tells APC

“To suggest that because there is dissent or differences in opinion, that it will affect the fortune of our party, I think that is quite far-fetched. We are a party that recognises that for us to continue to deliver, we must debate, compete, and bring ideas to the government.

“Mind you, remember that particularly in the last two years, under the current caretaker committee chairman, Mai-Mala Buni, three serving governors, one serving deputy governor, a number of serving senators, members of the National Assembly, former this, former that have joined the party.

“That is the best evidence that this party is continuing to deliver on the promises that Nigerians have trusted us with under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now