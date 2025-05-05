‘Internal security must be grounded in local intelligence’, Ibas tells military scholars

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), has urged participants of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, to ensure their study tour yields practical strategies capable of addressing Nigeria’s mounting security challenges.

Receiving the participants during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, Ibas, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, stressed that their research must transcend academic rigor and result in implementable outcomes.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, the former Chief of Naval Staff noted that the relevance of the AFCSC tour could not be overstated, especially at a time when national security concerns are front and centre in public discourse. He said the Rivers State Government was particularly interested in collaborations that could support its ongoing interventions aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the state.

“It disturbs our utmost conviction that those who provide human capital that fuels insecurity in urban and remote areas include, of course, our rural populace,” Ibas said. “Hence, any study channeled towards harvesting grassroots intelligence is worth embarking on, as internal security without proper feedback mechanisms will be an illusion to be pursued but cannot be attained.”

While acknowledging the pressing need for accurate and actionable intelligence in countering insecurity, he observed that the breakdown in feedback loops between local communities and security structures had been a recurring hindrance. This, he added, contributes to declining economic productivity, reduced revenue for government, and a chilling effect on private investment.

The retired naval chief charged the course participants to be deliberate in their engagements with security operatives and stakeholders across the state, urging them to compile data that can inform forward-thinking strategies. He maintained that only practical, grassroots-oriented findings could make a real impact on Nigeria’s multifaceted security architecture.

Ibas expressed optimism that the outcome of the tour would not only enrich national security discourse but also offer tangible support to local enforcement agencies working to maintain law and order in Rivers State.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Director of Logistics at AFCSC, Commodore S. O. Abdularaheen, explained that the visit formed part of a national study tour involving nine separate teams deployed across various states.

He disclosed that the research focus for this year’s exercise is “Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security,” adding that the Rivers State leg of the tour was instrumental to shaping their final findings.

Commodore Abdularaheen said the research will culminate in a detailed report and recommendations that would be submitted to the college and shared with relevant government agencies for possible implementation.

He also lauded the Rivers State Government for its warm reception and expressed confidence that the state’s unique security landscape would enrich the overall objectives of the tour.

