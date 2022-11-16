International Breweries, Chams CEOs resign, replacements named

The Chief Executive Officers of International Breweries Limited and Chams Holding have resigned from their positions in the companies.

The International Breweries said in a document forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday that the resignation of its Managing Director, Hugo Dias Rocha, and the Head of Finance, Eduardo Caceres, would take effect on January 1, 2023.

According to the document, Rocha will be replaced by Carlos Coutino, while David Tomlinson will take over as the new head of finance.

It read: “Coutino is a graduate of Industrial Engineering with an MBA specialty in Strategy. He began his career with ABInBev in 2004 and has since been through three continents and seven countries across the Sales/Marketing and Trade Marketing functions the ABInBev for a total of 18 years at top levels.

“Until his recent appointment, Coutino was the National Sales/Trade Marketing Director of the Company since 2018, where he has demonstrated his experience and knowledge of strategic planning and commercial execution of the Nigerian market. During his tenor, the Company has significantly increased volume and market share. Carlos’s appointment is a testament to his results and to AB-InBev’s culture of meritocracy.”

READ ALSO: International Breweries suffers N17.65bn loss in twelve months

However, the former managing director will become the BU President for El Salvador and Honduras in AB-InBev, the parent company of International Breweries.

On his part, Caceres will take up the position of Head of Revenue and Finance, at Beer Tech South Africa.

After three years as CEO of Chams Holding, Gavin Young will leave the position and will be replaced by Mayowa Olaniyan on December 1.

In a corporate document obtained by Ripples Nigeria, the company also announced the appointment of Oloruntoba Ayodele as the new Group Chief Financial Officer effective from November 1.

On Olaniyan, the company said: “She started her career as an Audit Trainee with Bolaji Finnih from January 1994 to December 1994. She moved to SCOA Nigeria Plc where she served meritoriously for 13 years in various managerial capacities from Accountant to Divisional Accountant/Admin. Mrs. Olaniyan later progressed to Tranter International Ltd as the Group Finance and Admin Manager serving for three years.

“She joined Supercard Limited (a then subsidiary of Chams PLC) as AGM, Corporate Services where she oversaw the corporate activities of the company. She became the Group Head, Internal Audit and Risk Management of Chams Group between 2011 and 2012, GM, Finance and Accounts, Chams Plc between 2012 and 2013, GM, Special Duties in 2014, and Chief Financial Officer in 2015, a position she held until her appointment as an Executive Director, Chams Plc. In 2020, she became the Managing Director of Chams Mobile Limited.”

In Chams’ corporate document obtained by Ripples Nigeria, the company also disclosed that Oloruntoba Ayodele has been appointed as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from November 1, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now