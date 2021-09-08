International Breweries, SCOA among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.12%

The market capitalization in the Nigeria capital market crashed by 0.12 percent at the close of business on Wednesday.

This followed the drop in the market capitalization from N20.45 trillion posted on Tuesday to N20.45 trillion today.

The All Share Index was down by 46.77 basis points to settle at 39,204.52 compared to 39,251.29 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 354.06 million shares valued at N3.20 billion in 4,095 deals on Wednesday.

Today’s investment was slightly lower than the 355.93 million shares valued at N2.87 billion that exchanged hands in 4,241 deals on Tuesday.

Regal Insurance led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 8.51 percent to move from N0.47kobo to N0.51kobo per share.

Universal Insurance share price was up by 5 percent to end trading at N0.21from N0.20kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price rose by 4.17 percent to move from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share at the end of trading.

FCMB share price gained 3.45 percent to end trading with N3 from N2.90kobo per share.

Oando share price rose by 3.18 percent to move from N4.40kobo to N4.54kobo per share.

SCOA topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.72 percent from its share price to drop from N1.44kobo to N1.30kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share following a loss of 8.70 percent in its share price.

Mansard share price plunged by 5.68 percent to end trading at N0.83kobo from N0.88kobo per share.

Chams Plc share price declined from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share after losing 4.55 percent in share price during trading.

International Breweries completed the list as its share price fell by 4 percent to end trading at N4.80kobo from N5 per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 86 million shares worth N640.87 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 71.06 million and valued at N671.34 million.

Universal Insurance was next with 22.31 million shares traded at a cost of N4.51 million.

GTCO reported 19.44 million shares worth N529.12 million, while Transcorp recorded over 16.10 million traded shares at a value of N14.69 million.

