Politics
‘International community watching with keen interest,’ Buhari charges police, others on credible 2023 elections
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday charged the police and other agencies to ensure stable security during the country’s general elections.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call at the commissioning of the police operational assets in Abuja
He reminded the security agents that the international community was watching the situation in Nigeria with keen interest and urged them to ensure the credible conduct of the elections.
The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to free and fair elections in the country.
Buhari said: “You should, however, be reminded of my high expectations of your leadership, particularly, in relation to the provision of requisite security that will engender not just stable security space ahead of the general elections, but guarantee the credibility of the exercise.
READ ALSO: 2023 ELECTIONS: Buhari unveils operational equipment for police (Photos)
“In this task, I call on the Inspector-General of Police and indeed, all law enforcement agencies that will be complementing the police in the election security process to note that the eyes of the nation and the global community will be on you all.
“We are running a democratic system which is guided by the rule of law and the police worldwide is recognised as the most symbolic agency within the democratic governance and rule of law process.
“Therefore, any nation that is desirous of deepening her democratic credentials and advancing the course of rule of law must prioritize the efficiency of her police institution.”
