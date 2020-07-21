Latest Politics

International flights may resume before Oct – FG

July 21, 2020
Hadi Sirika asks Senate to approve new $461.8m loan for airports
By Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said international flights may resume before October.

He gave the hint on his Twitter handle on Tuesday while he noted that the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) has issued a Notice to Airmen to that effect.

He tweeted, “International Flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM). In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs & PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc. May be earlier than October.”

