News
International passengers to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria
The Federal Government has directed all travellers coming into Nigeria to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination.
The Director of Port Health Services, Geoffrey Okatubo, who disclosed this during a media briefing at the Ministry of Health on Monday in Abuja, said pre-departure and post-arrival PCR test requirements for all persons who are not fully vaccinated have also been suspended.
The federal government relaxed the COVID-19 regulations in December last year.
Okatubo, however, noted that all passengers would not be required to upload evidence of vaccination on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).
He said: “Port health services has resumed checks of passengers’ vaccination status and will provide traffic data on inbound passengers from all over the world.
“All international travellers arriving Nigeria are now to provide evidence of vaccination at point of entry and it was agreed that unvaccinated passengers arriving from other countries may have to be vaccinated at the airport.
“The minister of health also recently approved that port health services should meet with other stakeholders such as the NCDC, and the ministry of aviation over the use of rapid diagnostic testing at points of entry.”
The director revealed that port health services had upgraded its surveillance at the country’s points of entry due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States, China and Japan.
